Bethalto, IL, Saturday, May 17, 2014 – Rocky Branch Riders Equine Therapy, Inc. is having a grand opening Saturday, May 17, 2014 at 4885 Rocky Branch Road Bethalto, IL, 62010 from noon to 2:00 PM. There is no entry cost and everyone is welcome.



The grand opening will feature horseback riding, raffle baskets, baked goods, painting a live horse, and petting miniature horses. The raffle basket winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Come sign up at the grand opening for a free mini lesson for exceptional children that occurs during the week of May 19th.

Rocky Branch Riders is now enrolling for June equine therapy sessions.

About Rocky Branch Riders Equine Therapy, Inc. Rocky Branch Riders Equine Therapy, Inc. is a 501c3 charity, founded in 2012, whose purpose is to enhance the quality of life of individuals with disabilities through a unique combination of equine related therapy, recreation and fun. Therapy sessions are led by Director Lesa Teepe. Her special education teaching experience goes back to 1992 and equestrian experience dating back to 1980.

For more information, contact: Lesa Teepe at ContactUs@RockyBranchRiders.org or call the office at (618) 377-9560.

###



