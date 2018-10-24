ALTON - A grand marshal has been named for the 102nd Alton Halloween Parade.

Shirley Emmons, who has ran Shirley's Kids at Riverbend Headstart for seven years and has been named as a YWCA Woman of Distinction, was named by the Alton Halloween Parade Committee as this year's grand marshal, Alton Halloween Parade Committee Chairperson Steve Schwartz said. The committee is made from members of the East End Improvement Association, which has been instrumental in the Alton Halloween Parade since its beginning more than a century ago, as well as members of the community.

This year's parade will have more than 40 floats, which Schwartz said is typical for the event. The commercial portion of the parade has expanded, however, and he said as many as 80 groups from across the area will be participating.

The parade itself starts at 7:30 on the evening of Oct. 31 at the corner of Broadway and Washington, and it continues along Broadway until it turns down Piasa Street until it ends at the intersection of Piasa and Fifth Streets. Staging for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. that evening and Schwartz asked people participating enter the staging area on Broadway from Main Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

A flash mob is also set to take place in front of Frew's Bridal Shop on the corner of Third Street and Piasa, Schwartz said.

Alton Halloween Parade Summary

The Alton Halloween Parade will be held on Wednesday October 31st (rain or shine). The parade will begin staging at the Alton Plaza (next to the Police Station) at 5:00 p.m.

Traffic on East Broadway, between Main and Washington, will be closed at 5:00 p.m. to allow room for staging. The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. from the Alton Plaza, travel west on Broadway to Piasa, and end on Piasa between 5th and 9th Streets. The Clark Bridge exits onto Broadway will be closed during the time of the parade. Trick or treating will be on Tuesday, Oct. 30, and Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Trick or treating is only allowed at houses that have their porch lights on.

More like this:

Related Video: