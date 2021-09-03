The indictment alleges that during the months of June and July of 2021, Love robbed various businesses, including Walgreens, Mobil On The Run, Circle K, and U-Gas stores, located in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

The charges set forth in this indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI and the St. Charles City Police Department, the Sunset Hills Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Ann Police Department are investigating this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer L. Szczucinski is prosecuting this matter on behalf of the United States of America.

