ST. LOUIS – On September 8, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Ronald Scott Miller on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the indictment, beginning on or about March 27, 2014 and continuing through at least September 29, 2020, Ronald Scott Miller devised a scheme to defraud his employer out of at least $300,000. The investigation revealed Miller fraudulently drafted and submitted false weekly timesheets reflecting work that employees did not perform. The indictment further alleges that it was part of the defendant’s scheme to defraud that he submitted fraudulent invoices and altered receipts so that his employer would pay him money that he was not entitled to receive.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More like this:

Related Video: