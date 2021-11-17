The indictment alleges that beginning at a time unknown but including 2015 to on or about the date of this indictment, in the Eastern District of Missouri, and elsewhere, Gregory Dixson, Jr., Gregory Dixson III, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez and Quintin D. Adkins conspired to distribute five (5) kilograms or more of cocaine.

Additionally, Gregory Dixson, Jr. and Ruben Sanchez Blanco are accused in the conspiracy of distribution of four (400) grams or more of fentanyl.

Article continues after sponsor message

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF .

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More like this:

Related Video: