SPRINGFIELD – They just won their first Grammy, now country duo Dan + Shay are coming to play at the 2019 Illinois State Fair! Dan + Shay will perform Sunday, August 11 on the Grandstand stage.

Dan + Shay won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their single "Tequila" at the 61st Recording Academy Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10. This marks the duo's first Grammy win. They've performed the global smash hit, which has accumulated 355 million on-demand streams, on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, the CMA Fest concert special, the 53rd ACM Awards, TODAY Summer Concert Series, the CMT Music Awards and the 52nd CMA Awards. With "Tequila" and "Speechless," Dan + Shay boast two of the five most-streamed country songs of 2018 and become only the sixth artists ever to hold the top two spots on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart simultaneously. Dan + Shay recently joined Chris Young for the fall leg of his "Losing Sleep" tour. They kick off their sold-out "Dan + Shay The Tour" next month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dan + Shay is the second Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair; a capella group Pentatonix was announced last week, playing the Grandstand stage on Wednesday, August 14. Tickets go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:

Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: