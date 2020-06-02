GODFREY - Godfrey's Graham Miller continues to shine in college and recently posted another of four semesters straight on the Dean's List as a full-time Northern Michigan University student.

Miller is an Alton High School graduate and he salutes the school for its help in his academic success.

"Coming out of high school, I had enough dual college credit from Lewis and Clark and SLU to put me at a junior standing when I first entered my college of choice, Northern Michigan University," he said. "This drastically lowered the amount of time it would take for me to receive my degree. Because of this, I had the chance to use my extra scholarship money and time on pursuing something else I am interested in, law.



"In May of 2021, I am set to graduate with a bachelor's of science in medicinal plant chemistry, with a minor in pre-law. In the next few years, I hope to begin attending law school (most likely in St. Louis)," Miller said. "Thanks to the wonderful partnership between LCCC and AHS, and the hosting of AP programs at AHS, I was able to get all of this done in just under three years. They have truly given me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Miller said he wished to thank a few of his AHS teachers for their help in molding him into the academic success he is today: "I would like to give a big thanks to a few teachers and staff at AHS, those being: Mrs. Moore, Mr. Goetten, Mr. Bergin, and Ms. Wimp. Through their classes, programs, and guidance, I was able to receive the credits and knowledge that truly propelled me forward."

Graham is the son of Corey and Kimberly Miller.

"I highly recommend that any students currently attending AHS take an hour or so to really learn about dual credit, AP, and how college applying works in general," Graham Miller. "AHS has some amazing programs in place that have the potential to spring people forward in their careers."

