Eryka Graham had a top-notch second day at the IHSA state bowling tourney on Saturday in Rockford and finished in 32nd place.

Graham bowled an average of 209.6 for the tourney with a total score of 2,515.

“Eryka was relaxed and the ball changes we made Friday helped her out quite a bit,” Jeff Woszczynski said. “She did a great job. For a junior she was fantastic in the tourney. The competition has improved each year. It was a great trip. She had a lot of support.”

Alton’s girls bowling team will return several players next year led by Graham and Woszczynski said he is excited about the future.

“We have a lot to look forward to on the girls side,” he said of bowling expectations for next year.

