Litchfield - State Representative Avery Bourne is pleased to announce the release of over $2.5 million for two projects at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The work at the prison will include the replacement of lock controls and their associated intercom equipment. Additional, the prison will receive over 167,000 square feet of new roofing.

Representative Bourne states, “This funding will heighten safety for the hard-working men and women who are employees of Graham.” She added, “I am pleased to see this balanced budget, which I voted for, doing so much deferred maintenance in the state.”

“The bipartisan Fiscal Year 19 budget I signed in June includes funds for critically necessary improvements at state facilities across Illinois,” said Gov. Bruce Rauner. “Every dollar we are investing in these projects helps state government deliver better service to the residents of Illinois.”

Graham Correctional Center is a medium security adult male facility that houses several special populations, including substance abuse treatment, sex offender treatment, and inmates in a kidney dialysis program. Graham, with an inmate population of 1,843, also provides numerous academic and vocational programs to ensure success after an offender’s release.

