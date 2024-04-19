GRAFTON - At the Grafton City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 17, 2024, Mayor Morrow presented two certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Council and the city.

Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator, Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, facilitated a matched Recover, Replant, Restore! grant from Trees Forever. Michelle Camarena, Chairman of the Grafton Parks Committee, worked with Christine, organizing volunteers, scheduling JULIE, and helping to coordinate the planting of 22 native trees throughout Red Hawk, Mason Hollow, Lighthouse parks.

The work was performed by volunteers organized by Michelle and Christine. At noon on Friday, Sierra Club volunteers, Calhoun Future Farmers of America volunteers and students from Americorps’ YouthBuild Program met at Mason Hollow Park. The trees were delivered to the site earlier in the morning and distributed to the appropriate parks. Christine gave the group a lesson on tree planting and turned them loose to work. The larger holes were drilled by Bollinger Services who donated their time and labor.

“We are grateful that we have a good, working relationship with the Sierra Club and our Parks Committee.” said Mayor Morrow. “On behalf of the city, we thank all the volunteers who worked to make this project a huge success.”

Closing out the day, Michelle established a watering schedule and installed water bags and tree netting on the young trees to keep them hydrated and protected from the cicadas.

“Our committee is working with the Sierra Club to organize and secure another grant to plant a late spring offering of native flowers for our parks,” said Michelle.

If you are interested in joining this active committee, please call City Hall at 618-786-3344.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford.

