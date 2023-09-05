GRAFTON - Grafton’s Annual Family Fun Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 9, 2023. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on that day in Red Hawk Park.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said rain canceled the event on August 26. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pickleball courts will still be held at 7 p.m. to officially open them to the public, he added.

Mayor Morrow urged area residents to gather children, friends, and family for this last touch of summer and welcome to fall.

"The evening will feature face painting, balloon animals, rock painting, a DJ, pickleball, and so much more," he said. "Free hot dogs, chips, and water await all hungry attendees. Bring your own chairs and blankets and claim your spot. The QEM fire trucks, a Jersey County ambulance, Survival Flight helicopter, and a Grafton Police car will all be available for your hands-on inspection.

"Jersey County Queen and Little Miss will help to celebrate this favorite (and greatly anticipated) community event presented by the City of Grafton Family Fun Day Committee. Laughter, fun and games will be free to all. So come and enjoy!"

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

