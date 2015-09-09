GRAFTON - Grafton’s 9th Annual Art in the Park is set for the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 12.



Art, Entertainment and Family Fun

More artists, more activities and more fun will be what to expect this year at Grafton’s 9th Annual Art in the Park. Art in the Park is a free event that showcases regional artists combined with live music, food vendors, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family fun friendly event will take place the second weekend in September, Saturday September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grove Memorial Park located on the corner of Main and Market Streets (Route 3).

Thirty-plus artists are set to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery and much more. Art demonstrations will be presented throughout the weekend on candle making, basket creation, and pottery. Fun activities will be available for children will be available throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church.

Live Music:

Saturday, September 12:

11:00 am – Noon - Jersey Community High School

Shades of Blue Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir

Noon – 2:30 pm - Matt Livasy

Classic Rock & Folk. This multi Instrumental musician will amaze you

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm - Happenstance

Eclectic Classic Rock & Pop.

Sunday, September 13:

11:00 am – 1:30 pm - Dan Sproat

Classic Rock, Country & Blues

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm - McCready Logan Project

Contemporary Rhythm & Blues

NEW FEATURE:

Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 representing “Wildlife Along the River” will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the Art in the Park September 12 & 13 as part of the art fair. Art content sponsored by: Burton Art Services, Alton IL

For more info, visit: www.enjoygrafton.com

