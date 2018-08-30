GRAFTON - The 12th Annual Grafton Art in the Park will showcase more artists, activities and fun Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, at Grove Memorial Park located on the corner of Main (Route 100) and Market Streets (Route 3) in Grafton.

The free event will spotlight regional artists combined with live music, food vendors, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family fun friendly event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

"Thirty-plus artists are set to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery and much more," Grafton Art in the Park Chairperson Mary Lillesve said. "Art demonstrations will be presented throughout the weekend on candle making, basket creation, and pottery. Fun activities will be available for children throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church."

Grafton Art in the Park Schedule

Live Music:

Saturday, September 10:

11:00 a.m. – Noon Jersey Community High School

Shades of Blue Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir

Noon – 2:30 p.m. Erin Jo Paddlefoot

Acoustic Soul

3:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. Kevin Bilchik and Andy Marks

Acoustic Roots and Blues

Sunday, September 11:

11:00 am – 1:30 p.m. Matt Livasy

Classic Rock & Folk.

2:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry

Honky Tonk Country

KIDS ART CONTEST:

Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 with the theme “Take Me To The Park” will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the Art in the Park September 8 & 9 as part of the art fair. Art content sponsored by: Burton Art Services, Alton IL

For more info, visit: www.enjoygrafton.com

