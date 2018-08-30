Grafton's 12th Annual Art in the Park is set for Sept. 8 and 9
GRAFTON - The 12th Annual Grafton Art in the Park will showcase more artists, activities and fun Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, at Grove Memorial Park located on the corner of Main (Route 100) and Market Streets (Route 3) in Grafton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The free event will spotlight regional artists combined with live music, food vendors, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family fun friendly event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.
"Thirty-plus artists are set to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery and much more," Grafton Art in the Park Chairperson Mary Lillesve said. "Art demonstrations will be presented throughout the weekend on candle making, basket creation, and pottery. Fun activities will be available for children throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church."
Grafton Art in the Park Schedule
Live Music:
Saturday, September 10:
11:00 a.m. – Noon Jersey Community High School
Shades of Blue Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir
Noon – 2:30 p.m. Erin Jo Paddlefoot
Acoustic Soul
3:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. Kevin Bilchik and Andy Marks
Acoustic Roots and Blues
Sunday, September 11:
11:00 am – 1:30 p.m. Matt Livasy
Classic Rock & Folk.
2:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry
Honky Tonk Country
KIDS ART CONTEST:
Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 with the theme “Take Me To The Park” will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the Art in the Park September 8 & 9 as part of the art fair. Art content sponsored by: Burton Art Services, Alton IL
For more info, visit: www.enjoygrafton.com
More like this: