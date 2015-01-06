Grafton Zoning Meeting regarding Guest Houses and Bed and Breakfast
This Thursday, Jan. 8th, at 6:30 pm, there is a Grafton Planning Commission Meeting at City Hall.
While not everyone has "over night stays", all of our business partners benefit from tourist spending more time in Grafton.
We are encouraging all business owners to attend this meeting as the outcome will affect business in all of Grafton.
Hope to see you there!
