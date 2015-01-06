This Thursday, Jan. 8th, at 6:30 pm, there is a Grafton Planning Commission Meeting at City Hall.

While not everyone has "over night stays", all of our business partners benefit from tourist spending more time in Grafton.

We are encouraging all business owners to attend this meeting as the outcome will affect business in all of Grafton.

Hope to see you there!

Grafton Chamber of Commerce

"Working together for the success of Grafton!"

Article continues after sponsor message

*Grafton Chamber of Commerce*

P. O. Box 403

Grafton, IL 62037

graftonchamber@gmail.com

www.enjoygrafton.com

More like this: