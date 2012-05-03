Grafton, IL - The Grafton Zipline will open for business on Saturday May 5 at 9:00am and run until dusk. The one and three quarter mile tree-top adventure offers a special introductory price with reservations/tickets available online.

Jason Martin - Director of Operations, thinks that the combination of beautiful weather forecasted and the uniqueness of the activity will draw a crowd from both the Riverbend area and Missouri. Tickets can be purchased at www.graftonzipline.com, for call 618-786-8439 (618-SUN-VIEW).

Click here to watch the promo video.