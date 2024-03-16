GRAFTON - The Village of Grafton is welcoming a new business, Gogo May’s Sundae Scoop, to their community.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Located at 222 E. Main Street in Grafton, formerly The Whole Scoop, the new business sells coffee, breakfast items, burgers, salads and more, with plenty of ice cream options for dessert.

“We just want to become a part of the community,” said Kurt Gogolowski, who owns the business with Ella Maberry. “It’s important to me to have quality food that people want and like. That’s just my passion. For the future, we hope to grow and be a beloved destination.”

Maberry was driving home from work one day when she saw The Whole Scoop was for sale. She decided to collaborate with Gogolowski to provide “fresh and quality” food for Grafton residents and visitors. The business offers a walk-up service and drive-thru for everyone to enjoy.

“I love customer service and I just really like to make people smile, and I’ve been that way since I was three years old,” Maberry said. “We met with the former owners, Kim and Rick Eberlin, and they have been incredibly gracious and helpful in getting us up and getting us going. We took over an established business that had a great reputation, and she has really helped us more than I can say.”

The name — Gogo May’s Sundae Scoop — combines both owners’ last names. They are also proud to introduce “The Cherry on Top,” a two-bedroom loft above the store that they will rent out to visitors. For more information about staying in The Cherry on Top, email GraftonCherryOnTop@gmail.com or call 618-781-1750.

While the March 16 ribbon-cutting will mark the business’s grand opening, they have had a successful few days since their soft opening on Sunday, March 10. Both Maberry and Gogolowski are looking forward to seeing how the business grows in Grafton.

“I want to be a Graftonite,” Maberry added. “I have fallen in love with Grafton, especially because of the people…That’s really why we love it. It’s really a community.”

For more information, visit the official Gogo May's Sundae Scoop Facebook page.

