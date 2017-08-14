GRAFTON – Illinois American Water is rehabilitating the 500,000 gallon water storage tank located on Grafton Hills Drive in Grafton. The investment of over $500,000 will help extend the life of the storage tank, which ensures adequate water supply and pressure for drinking water and fire protection.

Work will begin this week on the tank that was originally constructed in 1995. The tank will be taken out of service to complete the necessary work, which includes inspection and maintenance as well as painting to the interior and exterior. Tank painting will be completed under a canvas shroud to ensure debris and paint does not escape. The old paint will be sandblasted off and then a primer coat will be applied immediately to prevent rusting. Crews will then paint an intermediate coat before applying a third and final coat.

According to Doug Wagner, operations superintendent, this investment will enhance reliability and longevity of the tank. “Water tanks not only serve a vital role in our water distribution systems, but they serve as landmarks for communities. We are excited to give this tank a facelift.”

Water service will not be significantly affected by this project. At the most, customers may notice a slight variation in water pressure as a result of the tank being out of service. The quality of the water flowing to customers’ homes and businesses will not be affected and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.

The tank renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Once the work is completed, the tank will be inspected and placed back in service.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly- traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

