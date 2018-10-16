GRAFTON — Grafton Chamber of Commerce is hosting Towboat Days, November 3, 10 am – 4 pm, and November 4, 11 am – 5 pm. The event will take place at Grafton Harbor Marina.

Luhr Brothers Most Pristine Towboat

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour Luhr Brothers most pristine working towboat, the Twyla Luhr. Mike Coyle, captain of the Twyla, will greet you at the Helm and his crew will personally give you a guided tour throughout the towboat. The cost of the tours will be $3 for adults and $1 for children.

Special Attractions Throughout the Weekend

Along with towboat tours, the Coastguard Auxiliary will be handing out educational information. The Army Corps of Engineers will be doing demonstrations with a lock and dam model one day, and other day their mascot will be joining them greeting visitors. There will also be a bounce house provided by Jersey State Bank and Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

The fall colors should be peaking along the Great River Road, so come visit Grafton and enjoy our many restaurants, wineries and gift shops.

For more information about this wonderful event please visit www.graftonilchamber.com, www.enjoygrafton.com or Grafton Harbor Winery/Gift Shop/Boat Rental/Riverboat/Oyster Bar Facebook Page.

