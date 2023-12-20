GRAFTON - The kids are off from school and you have a few days of vacation before the holidays really start. If you’re looking for something fun to do, the City of Grafton has got you covered this weekend whether you want a family outing, a date night or a relaxing solo afternoon!

You can always find good food and drinks at the many eateries, wineries and bars in town. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, is the final day the famous Oyster Bar will be open until their season resumes in February, so stop by for some good Cajun cuisine and seafood.

When you’re ready for dessert, Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream is a sure way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Located at 321 E. Main Street, the shop also has lots of candy for sugary stocking stuffers.

Do you still have some last-minute shopping to do? There are plenty of great gift cards available for fun in Grafton, starting off with a super deal on Oyster Bar gift cards where you pay just $35 for a $50 card. Supplies are going fast, so be sure to check out the Oyster Bar Facebook page for details. Lady LaMarsh Gallery & Gifts, LLC and Harrison’s Gifts also have unique gifts for everyone on your list.

On Dec. 23, get cozy at Pere Marquette State Park, where they will offer a free S’mores and Stories event at 5 p.m. The campfire and your favorite children’s books will be sure to warm your heart.

“That’s a good time to have a little family activity on a chilly winter night. I was thinking that we’ll bring some folks in, enjoy some more things at the park other than the hiking and all the other stuff we have here,” said Lev Smolianski, Pere Marquette’s natural resource coordinator. “I want to have activities and things that bring families to the area, especially working with Grafton to bring families to our area.”

The winter views have never looked better than they do at Aerie’s Resort and Winery. Take a break from the holiday stress with a relaxing stay, made all the sweeter with a discounted rate offered through Dec. 23. For the kiddos (or the kid in us all), a ride on the zipline or alpine coaster might not be the same as Santa’s sleigh, but it’s still sure to impress.

The Loading Dock will offer extended hours at their ice rink from Dec. 22, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. While they’re closed on Christmas Day, you can enjoy a Christmas Eve right out of a Hallmark movie as you ice skate and drink hot chocolate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

There is always plenty to do in downtown Grafton. This weekend is no exception! Stop by Grafton for some winter fun all season long.

More like this: