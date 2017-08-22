GRAFTON - More family fun is what you can expect at Grafton’s 11th Annual Art in the Park! Art in the Park is a free event that showcases regional artists combined with live music, food vendors and with many nearby popular local restaurants, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family friendly event will take place the second weekend in September, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:00 am to 6 pm and on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Grove Memorial Park located in the center of town on the corner of Main Street (Hwy 100) and Market Street (Route 3).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Thirty-plus artists are set to go and ready to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery, steampunk, and much, much more. Art demonstrations will be presented in the demo tent on pottery and basket weaving. Fun activities for children will be available throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church.

Live Music:

Saturday, September 9:

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Jersey Community High School

Shades of Blue Jazz Combo

Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir

12:00 p.m.– 2:30 p.m.Lauren Waters – Acoustic Indie-Folk
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin Bilchik and R. Scott Bryan

Acoustic Roots and Blues

Sunday, September 10:
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Matt Livasy – Classic Rock & Folk
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry

Honky Tonk Country

Special Feature:

Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 representing this year’s theme “Grafton Rocks”! will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the event. All Proceeds will go to support art services at the Grafton Elementary School.

This art contest is sponsored by Burton Art Services, Alton, IL.

For more information, visit www.enjoygrafton.com

More like this:

Sep 11, 2023 - Highland Arts Council Previews Upcoming Art in the Park Weekend

Sep 22, 2023 - Edwardsville Art Fair Features Artists All Weekend

Sep 13, 2023 - Mississippi Earthtones Festival Again Celebrates River Through Art, Music and Conservation

Sep 5, 2023 - Lend a Hand at the 17th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival Great River Clean-Up

Aug 26, 2023 - Grafton's Family Fun Day Is Saturday

 