Grafton residents and business are trying to persevere as they always do during flood situations.

Grafton Police Chief Chris Sullivan said people in town are “dealing with it.”

“Residents and businesses are doing what they need to do,” he said. “What happens next weekend (Fourth of July) will depend on water levels.”

The Mississippi River at Grafton was at 29.5 feet as of 4:36 p.m. today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Flood stage for Grafton is 18 feet. At present time, the highest projected forecast is 29.5 on Wednesday, July 1, but that doesn’t take in account for any rainfall.

Steve and Sharon Harrison, owners of Harrison’s Gifts, feel they are one of the lucky ones because their business is on a hill and never floods.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both admitted the floods are tough for businesses and they said they of course lose revenues during the floods.

Both Steve and Sharon Harrison said they hope the waters recede and things can get back to normal in the community. Sullivan also said he hopes for a crest and the water goes down as soon as possible.

As of today, Grove Memorial Park in Grafton is under water. There are some flood routes to get around Grafton for those businesses that are open.

The community members and business members rally around one another during these times. Several businesses in the community remain open.

Grafton resident Bob Smtih said he doesn’t think anyone ever gets used to the community flooding.

“It is part of life in Grafton,” he said of the floods. “I don’t think it is going to be as bad as it was in 1993 and 1973. I think it will hit 30 feet, at least. We need some dry weather.”

More like this: