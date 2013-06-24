Granite City native and Grafton resident, Ernesto Cuevas, has released a new music album called Carolina Pines. His latest album, Carolina Pines, was inspired by the book Lost Flowers, True Stories of the Moonshine King, Joshua Percy Flowers. He wrote the track to the Movie Trailer Lost Flowers. Ernie is a Nashville recorded artist and has over twelve recorded songs. Carolina Pines is just his latest. His music is inspiring and has a folksy and bluegrass ring. Ernie is an unassuming man with a heart of gold and a voice that matches his heart. Ernie is more than a first class musician and songwriter. He served for seven years in the Army as a Special Forces soldier. Ernie’s music CD is now available at Amazon.com

Visit www.lostflowers.com or call 636-357-5313 for more information.

