GRAFTON- Sometimes, taking the time to unplug and enjoy the simple things in life is exactly what one needs.

A large group of demonstrators and vendors did just that this weekend for the annual Grafton Rendezvous in order to relive the frontier era before 1840.

Gatherers at the rendezvous set up period-specific teepees and tents and did their best to keep warm over the long and cool night of camping out by the mighty Mississippi River. On Saturday morning, the visitors dressed in period outfits of leather and animal fur to keep the river breeze at bay before the attendants arrived to relive the frontier era for themselves.

The living pieces of history showcased their talents in a variety of ways, from crafting wooden furniture, blacksmithing to creating leather bags and beaded necklaces. Gun enthusiasts were busy all day loading and firing off era-related cannons and rifles.

For woodworker and participant Guy Thomas, getting together with all of the people involved makes the experience great.

“When people get along to survive in a group as small as we are, it’s a great way to show how cooperation and working together can benefit everybody,” Thomas said.

20 years ago, Thomas arrived at his first rendezvous. At first, he was only interested in shooting the black powder guns that the event often hosts.

“I didn’t really know about dressing up in the funny clothes and camping out,” he said. “But once I did it, I started buying things, then making things, and it went from there.”

Handmade items, home-cooked country meals, instruments and art were all for sale for visitors to purchase at the Rendezvous. In the spirit of the event, bartering between traders was encouraged.

The Grafton Rendezvous will continue until Sunday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the participants will head back to their modern lives; however, the memories of this year’s rendezvous and the knowledge that will leave with every visitor will last a lifetime.

