GRAFTON - Village of Grafton Mayor, Michael Morrow, kept a campaign promise when he and City Attorney, Will Miller, made a decision to donate their own salaries to provide the police officers a raise.

The Village of Grafton was off about $60,000 in budget discussions to provide police raises, and the City Police Chief Eric Spanton, city maintenance manager, and city manager in Grafton both withheld their raises.

Mayor Morrow said the gesture on the part of the group that gave up salaries and raises just shows “the true love and support” for the police officers.

Mayor Morrow was concerned with the salaries of the police officers and felt they were much lower than other communities.

"We definitely need police support, and the support from businesses in Grafton so far has been almost overwhelming,” Mayor Morrow said.

One person volunteered to handle some heavy mowing and not take any funds for the act. Businesses have stepped forward to help in different ways, which shows the volunteer nature of the Village of Grafton, explained the mayor.

“I ran on the pledge to not take a salary, and I did it,” Mayor Morrow said.

The mayor writes a check back when he receives a check, and the city attorney, Miller, is doing it pro bono with his law firm.

“There were so many smiles and people just stepping up with support,” Morrow said at the last Village of Grafton Council meeting.

