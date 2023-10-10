GRAFTON - Grafton Police Officer Mike Angel was honored by Crime Stoppers at a ceremony at ‘Straight Home’ in Hardin, Illinois on Monday evening, October 10, 2023. Officer Angel was presented with a Lifesaving Award in recognition of his quick actions on June 19, 2022, that helped to save the life of Eighth Circuit Court Judge Charles ‘Chipper’ Burch of Calhoun County who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries because of a bicycle accident on the bike trail at Graham Hollow outside of Grafton.

Judge Burch told the audience what transpired that fateful afternoon. He said he was riding his bike with his family and found himself going pretty fast on a narrow section of the bike trail. He came to a section that had a wooden bridge when he lost control of his bike. He was thrown off and hit a 2” x 6” wooden guard rail with such force that he broke through the rail and was severely cut in several places.

“Officer Angel arrived on the scene and found me lying on the bike trail in a pool of blood,” said the Judge. “He quickly assessed my wounds, applied a tourniquet, kept everyone calm and immediately called for the Air Survival Flight. I might not have made it without him.”

Crime Stoppers President Terry Woelfel and Judge Burch presented Officer Angel with the Lifesaving Award in the presence of his family, members of the Judge’s family, and residents from Grafton, Hardin, and surrounding police agencies.

“Officer Angel’s quick thinking and immediate emergency measures helped save the Judge’s life,” said Mayor Morrow. “We are extremely proud of him.”

Hardin County Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization that makes Hardin county safer. Crime Stoppers partners with the public, police, and media to receive and pass along information on criminals, crimes, and criminal activity, allowing the caller to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest through these anonymous phone tips.

Photo provided by Lynne Morrow

