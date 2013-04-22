Grafton Pack 3097 Community Service Project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Grafton Pack 3097 completed a community service project to help clean up the environment on Saturday, April 20. In a joint effort between Pack 3097 and Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste Systems, seven cubic yards of trash were collected from Elsah Road. The project began at 9am at the intersection of Elsah Road and Joywood. The scouts worked both sides of the road climbing the steep hill moving towards Green Acres Rd. Sanders Waste Systems donated a truck for the effort driven by Mr. Glenn Sanders and his helper Faith Sanders. The Jersey County Sheriff Department sent Deputy Chris Jones to provide safety by slowing drivers down as the scouts worked. An estimated 40 bags of trash were collected with items including a car bumper, license plates, tires, and other items people simply discarded. The scouts were working towards their World Conservation Award by doing this project. Being able to throw trash into the truck and push the levers to crush it was described by the tiger cubs as "The Best Day Ever"! The project was completed at about 11:15 in the morning. Those that participated in the project include: Sheriff Deputy Chris Jones, RJ Darabcsek, Matthew Herman, Brendan Schultz, Gavin Goff, Thomas Kuehnel, Zachary Herman, Faith Sanders, Ed Darabcsek, Diana Herman, Jimmie Kuehnel, Kris Goff, Todd Schultz, Karl Herman, Glenn Sanders, and Alaina Herman. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip