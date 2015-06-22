SEE GRAFTON FLOOD PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

A crest of 28 feet is being predicted for Mississippi River floodwaters in Grafton, which is well above flood stage, causing problems for businesses and residents.

The good news is without additional rain, the water levels should crest at midweek and start lowering. By 7 p.m. Friday, water levels could be at 24.7 feet and continuing to fall.

Grafton Police Chief Chris Sullivan and other members of the force are working extensively with other village departments to ensure the safety of people and businesses in the community.

Sullivan said once the floodwaters rise to 28 feet, it will cause additional problems and some areas that are open now will likely close temporarily. He is in hopes as is Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson that the water levels fall quickly and things can get back to normal.

Close to Alton, the water is filling the Mississippi River banks and creeping closer to the Great River Road, but is still not at the road level.

Grafton has had Mississippi River water levels exceed 28 feet multiple times in its history. The last time was in 2013 when it was at 29.44 and 30.94 on two different occasions.

Thompson gave credit for the police department for operating 24 hours a day in recent days.

“We are hoping it will crest at 28 feet then it doesn’t go any higher,” he said. “We have to adjust with it and live with it. It is part of living on the Mississippi River.”

