GRAFTON - At the Grafton City Council meeting on August 15, 2023, Mrs. Margaret Ann Voke and Mrs. Georgia Maneke each received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Mike Morrow on behalf of the City Council in gratitude for their ongoing expert cataloging of donated treasures to the Edward Amburg Historical Museum. “Georgia and Margaret Ann have done an outstanding job for the City of Grafton. Many donations are brought to the history museum for possible display and these two dedicated volunteers are inventorying and cataloging them all,” the mayor said.

He was joined in the presentation by Bobbie Amburg, President of the Grafton Historical Society and a former mayor. She said, “The history museum was Ed’s idea and dream. Just before he passed, the grant was awarded, and everybody started working on it. Thank goodness for these two ladies who gave so much of their time to making that dream a reality.”

Georgia is the elected archivist for the Grafton Historical Museum and Margaret Ann is on the Board of the Grafton Historical Society and is the Program director. Anchored by several generations, their family roots in Grafton run deep, both having grown up in this authentic river town. As volunteers, they have helped organize a spread sheet for museum items, created document and newspaper files, sundried moldy books, sewn buttons back on baby shoes and so much more. As proof of their efforts, new displays are coming after Labor Day!

Grafton Historical Society meetings are held quarterly in January, April, July, and October at 1:30 p.m. on the second Sunday at the Visitor’s Center. The program for the October meeting is called “Mysteries at the Museum.” If you wish to join the Historical Society and support its important work, annual individual dues are $10 and family dues are $15.

Grafton City Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live, and then archived on YouTube.

Photo provided by Dave Sanford

