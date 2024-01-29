GRAFTON - A man from Grafton has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and more, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Jeffrey A. Dickinson, 37, of Grafton faces both charges from an incident that took place on or about Jan. 25, 2024. Dickinson allegedly possessed an uncased and loaded Davis Industries firearm, which was “immediately accessible at the time of the offense,” according to court documents. He did not have a valid Concealed Carry license at the time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dickinson was additionally charged with aggravated assault on the same date after he allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, placing them “in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery,” according to court documents. According to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office inmate booking directory, Dickinson was also charged on Jan. 25 with violating an order of protection.

In total, Dickinson faces a Class 4 felony for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two Class A misdemeanors for aggravated assault and violating an order of protection. Court documents indicate a warrant was filed for his arrest on Jan. 26, 2024, ordering him to be held without pretrial release conditions and remanded to the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: