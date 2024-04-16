JERSEYVILLE - Criminal charges have been filed against a man from Grafton who allegedly caused fire damage to AT&T property and violated a Stalking No Contact order.

Joseph L. Miller, 27, of Grafton, was charged with one count of arson and and one count of unlawful violation of a Stalking No Contact order.

On April 7, 2024, Miller allegedly damaged “by means of fire” an internet/phone terminal located in Jersey County which was property of AT&T.

Miller was additionally charged for being present within 100 feet of an address protected under an Order of Protection, thereby violating the conditions of a Stalking No Contact order that was filed on Oct. 26, 2023.

Miller was charged with a Class 2 felony for the property damage charge and a Class A misdemeanor for violating the No Contact order. Court records indicate he was granted pretrial release, and no hearing has been set as of this writing.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

