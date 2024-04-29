GRAFTON - The city of Grafton installed new welcome signs on the three main entrances to town: the east and west entrances on Route 100 and the southbound entrance on Route 3. Each sign features “Welcome to Historic Grafton, est. 1836," with colored graphics depicting a steamboat and the Grafton lighthouse on the front.

“The idea was conceived by the city’s Tourism & Marketing Committee in a desire to beautify the city and welcome visitors to Grafton,” said Alderman and committee chairman Rusty Roy. “From initial conception to installation it took approximately ten months to design, manufacture, procure and install the signs.”

The bottom of each sign features an interchangeable seasonal graphic including Easter lilies and morel mushrooms for spring; a paddle boat on the river for summer; fall colors along the bluff for autumn, and a bald eagle on an icy branch for winter. On the back, “Thank you for visiting” bids visitors good-bye with a color graphic of the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

The signs were manufactured and designed by UFB Mfg. of St. Louis with some graphic assistance by State of Order Graphic Design in St. Louis.

“We send a special thank you to Steve Amrein, President of UFB Fabrication, for working with us every step of the way and keeping our project on time and within budget,” said Lou Lenkman, committee project coordinator.

Featured in the photograph with the sign are Grafton mayor Mike Morrow, members of the Grafton Tourism & Marketing committee, and the public works employees who installed the signs: l. to r., Lou Lenkman, Mike Kohlmiller, Mike Morrow, Jake Weber, Rusty Roy, Matt Fitzgerald, Ron Cote, and Dan Ebbing.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

