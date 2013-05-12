On Friday volunteer members of the Quarry Elsah Mississippi Fire Protection District use their pumper to spray silt that settled on Main Street (Route 100) while it was under flood water. High water from the Illinois River had been occupying the stretch of road just north of the intersection between Route 100 and Route 3.

The road is clean and Grafton’s shops and eateries are waiting for you with open arms! It’s been a tough couple of weeks, let’s help them out – Grafton is OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

