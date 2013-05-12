On Friday volunteer members of the Quarry Elsah Mississippi Fire Protection District use their pumper to spray silt that settled on Main Street (Route 100) while it was under flood water.  High water from the Illinois River had been occupying the stretch of road just north of the intersection between Route 100 and Route 3.

The road is clean and Grafton’s shops and eateries are waiting for you with open arms!  It’s been a tough couple of weeks, let’s help them out – Grafton is OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - Three Die In St. Jacob Crash Early Friday

Sep 16, 2023 - Alton Man, Two Others, Die In Two-Vehicle Crash On Illinois Route 4

Jul 29, 2023 - Duckworth and Cruz Introduce Legislation to Designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail

 