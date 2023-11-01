GRAFTON - Get your boots and hats ready for Grafton’s first annual Country Music Festival, which is quickly approaching from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at several venues around Grafton. With a full lineup of live musical acts, the festival will also feature a cowboy hat contest, dance contest, karaoke, and much more.

Free live music will be performed by several acts throughout the weekend. The festivities will kick off with three bands at three different venues around Grafton on Friday evening from 6 to 11 p.m., with the Best Cowboy Hat Contest being held that night at 9 p.m. at the Grafton Pub.

Saturday will start off with the “Eatin’ To The Oldies” breakfast and brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bobby G’s Martini Bar. In addition to even more live music at several more venues, Saturday will also feature the Mr. and Mrs. Grafton Contest from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Grafton Pub - participants are asked to wear their “Best Country Attire.” Saturday will also see the Country Karaoke Contest from 5 to 10 p.m. at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, the Coyote Ugly Dance Contest starting 6 p.m. at Grafton Harbor, and the Best Cowboy Boots Contest place at 9 p.m. at the Grafton Pub.

No competitions are scheduled for Sunday, but there’s no shortage of live musical acts to round out the weekend on the festival’s first year. The full lineup of bands, times, venues, and activities for the First Annual Grafton Country Music Festival is listed below:

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday, November 3:

6-9 p.m.: Craig Corzatt - Grafton Winery

6-10 p.m.: Levi Lloyd - 3rd Chute Bar & Grill

7-11 p.m.: Midwest Avenue - Grafton Pub

9 p.m.: Best Cowboy Hat Contest - Grafton Pub (sponsored by Raging Rivers Waterpark)

Saturday, November 4:

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: "Eatin' To The Oldies” Breakfast & Brunch - Bobby G's

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Dakota Danielle - Grafton Pub

12-4 p.m.: Kerry Lee - 3rd Chute Bar & Grill

12-3 p.m.: Denver Wade Trent - The Winery At Aerie's Resort

2-6 p.m.: Madd Hoss Jackson - Across From Bobby G's (sponsored by Grafton Pub, 3rd Chute & Bobby G's)

1-2 p.m.: Mr. & Ms. Grafton Contest - Grafton Pub (sponsored by Raging Rivers Waterpark)

2-5 p.m.: Tanglefoot - The Loading Dock

3-7 p.m.: Left Handed Cowboy - The Winery At Aerie's Resort

5-10 p.m.: Country Karaoke Contest - 3rd Chute Bar & Grill

6 p.m.: Coyote Ugly Dance Contest - Grafton Harbor

6-8 p.m.: David Allen Stone - Grafton Oyster Bar

7-10 p.m.: Lucy & Sam - Abigail's Tap Room

7-11 p.m.: Outlaw Opry - Grafton Pub

9 p.m.: Best Boots Contest - Grafton Pub (sponsored by Raging Rivers Waterpark)

8-11 p.m:. Matt Taul - Bloody Bucket

Sunday, November 5:

1-5 p.m.: Back In The Saddle - The Winery At Aerie's Resort

1-5 p.m.: Jake Weber & The Lonesome Drifters - 3rd Chute Bar & Grill

2-6 p.m.: Wolves Of Lust - Grafton Pub

3-5 p.m.: David Allen Stone - Grafton Oyster Bar

Country Western Boat Charters, which offer a one-hour scenic cruise to see the palisading bluffs from the river, are available all weekend long for $20 per person. Spots can be reserved by calling 618-786-7678. The Grafton Harbor Gift Shop is also offering photo opportunities all weekend long for the festival.

For more information about the First Annual Grafton Country Music Festival, see the event on the Riverbender.com Events page.

More like this: