GRAFTON - Grafton will celebrate the grand opening of the new Edward Amburg History Museum at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19. The celebration will take place at the museum, housed at the Grafton Visitor Center, 950 W. Main St., Grafton. The public is invited to attend.

The museum, funded by a grant from Illinois Department of Natural Resources, highlights the city’s past including artifacts from prehistoric Native American cultures to the tools used by local craftsmen as they began constructing the Mississippi river community.

Museum displays include a period room featuring a typical kitchen and living room including stoves and belonging from the early 1900’s. There is also a Punt Boat and gun exhibit which was used more than 100 years ago for duck and waterfowl hunting. Exhibits of waterfowl created by taxidermist Steve Bollini are also on display. Additional exhibits examine river boating and the Grafton Boat Works which built many of the military and civilian boats integral to the United State’s war efforts over the last 100 years.

The museum also includes a “Pumpkin Seed” style hydroplane boat and antique motors which are on loan to the museum.

Many of the items on display were preserved by the Grafton Historical Society.

The museum is open Thursday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open on Monday holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museum, please contact Lou Lenkman at (314) 724-3445.

