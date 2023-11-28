GRAFTON - “Jesus, the Light of the World,” is the theme for the annual Christmas program at Grafton Full Gospel Church. The event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2023, at 15065 Elm Street.

The program will highlight the Christmas story, featuring some well-known characters. The church is approximately four miles from Highway 109 as well as from Grafton city limits, on Illinois State Highway 3, where John A Laslie III is pastor. Refreshments will be served following the program.

For more information, contact Wendy Coleson, director, at (618) 786-3662.

