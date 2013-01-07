Grafton Food Pantry
January 7, 2013 10:14 AM
On Wednesday January 2nd, the Webelo’s from Grafton Pack 3097 built two shelving units for the Grafton Food Pantry. Mr. Ross McIntyre donated his time and the materials to teach the scouts basic carpentry.
Pictured: Matthew Herman, Austin Baalman, Elijah Gettings, Isaac Gettings, Jacob Stocks, Colin Swanson, Marsha Knoll, Karl Herman, and Ross McIntyre
