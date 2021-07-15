Alton/Grafton Fireworks Display For Thursday Night Is Postponed, But Will Be Rescheduled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRAFTON - The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau announced the fireworks for Thursday, July 15, in Alton and Grafton have been postponed. Alton and Grafton have had the fireworks displays every Thursday night. In Grafton, it is done in conjunction this summer with the Music In The Park. The fireworks display typically runs for 15 minutes. Article continues after sponsor message Cory Jobe, president of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said the display set for July 15 will be added to the schedule, and the Thursday night season will now extend to Sept. 16. More like this: GRAFTON - The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau announced the fireworks for Thursday, July 15, in Alton and Grafton have been postponed. Print Version Submit a News Tip