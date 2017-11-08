GRAFTON - For those of you that have not heard, Grafton Elementary’s PTO will be hosting a Trivia & Silent Auction Fundraiser. This is the first of its kind for our school. As a member of the PTO, and a parent of 2 children that attend Grafton, I anticipate this to be a huge success for our school. It will take place on January 27, 2018 at the American Legion in Grafton. While the event will be here before we know it, we are however, still looking for event sponsors and donations for the silent auction.

As a sponsor, your contribution/donation, as well as all of the proceeds from this event, will go towards a pavilion on the back side of the school. An exciting part of being a sponsor for this event is you will get your name and/or business name mentioned in front of an anticipated 175 attendees and thousands throughout the area. Amazing! It is a perfect time to not only help support a local school, but to get your business name out there in front of a lot of new faces. As you can see, I have sent two (3) attachments with this email: an Event Flier, a Sponsorship Opportunities sheet as well as a Donation & Sponsorship form.

If you are unable to sponsor or donate, we would love to see you at the event! It is guaranteed to be a great night! Our guest emcee, Kevin from Y98, is sure to keep everyone entertained. Along with the trivia and silent auction, we will have several side games and a Kids Night will simultaneously be held at school.

The Grafton Elementary PTO is a nonprofit parent/teacher organization whose members include all parents, legal guardians and staff of Grafton Elementary School. The PTO's mission is to promote open communication and understanding between parents and staff of Grafton Elementary. Our efforts serve to enhance and maximize the education of every child while aiding them in achieving their highest potential. The PTO sponsors assistance to teachers in classroom setting, holds fund-raisers for supplemental educational materials and experiences, supports school and family social interaction, and provides a non- biased forum for sharing information on issues that impact our children. It is our belief that the team effort of a parent teacher organization offers the best possible learning environment for our children.

A list of sponsorship opportunities can be found here and a sponsorship form can be found in the link here.

