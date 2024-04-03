GRAFTON - Multiple Grafton Elementary School students were recently celebrated with Character Awards.

The courageous students were celebrated last Thursday.

The Jersey Community School Administration said the students were honored for standing up for what is right, trying new things and showing others what it means to be brave.

"A big shoutout to Penelope L., Una G., Ayla S., Crosby L., Brynn K., & Alecki C.!," District officials said. The students are pictured above.

