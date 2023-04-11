GRAFTON - The Grafton Easter Egg Hunt was well attended recently at Red Hawk Park. Children of every age and size gathered with their parents to hunt for brightly colored, candy-filled eggs.

This family fun event, sponsored by the Grafton Children’s Committee, is chaired and organized by Chris Petri. Her “team” included Boy Scout Troop #59, who stuffed the plastic eggs with candy and ‘hid’ them in the grass at the park. Additional support was provided by Scoutmaster Ray Hasty, his wife, Melissa, and several volunteer parents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Scouts do an amazing job with this project every year. They were a big help with the event on Saturday, too,” said First Ward Alderwoman Donna Smith.

The Children’s Committee is part of the Grafton Community Outreach Program chaired by Alderwoman Smith.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

More like this:

Related Video: