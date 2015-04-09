The Grafton Winery is a full production winery overlooking the beautiful Mississippi and Illinois Rivers located in historic and scenic Grafton Illinois on the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. We source our grapes from some of the most elite wine regions in the country, including California, Missouri, Michigan and upstate New York. As a family owned and operated winery we all participate and want every guest to feel at home.

When you spend a day at the Grafton Winery you can:

· Enjoy the beautiful outdoors and scenic river from our outdoor

patios

· Sample a variety of our award winning wines

· Gather with friends for lunch or dinner and enjoy our unique menu

· Host a company or group event in a unique atmosphere

· Have a Wine tasting party for an intimate group or a large party

· Experience some of the best live entertainment from the St. Louis

area.

Our Brewhaus features five beers made on site. Try a sample of our American Wheat, American Pilsner, Bock Dark, IPA or Stout. We also blend our beers to make the Red Ale, Nut Brown, Shandy and Colaweizen.

If you find a brew you particularly like, take some home in one of our Grafton Brewhaus Growlers. The Brewhaus is open Friday thru Sunday and can also off a unique location for your next shower or birthday party.

While enjoying the scenic view and award winning wine you can also indulge in one of our casual fanfare items or a signature plate. For a unique dining experience join us for a Wine or Beer Pairing dinner.

We also host Murder Mystery and other theme dinners throughout the year. Full menu offered during regular business hours. We also host numerous bridal showers, birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, corporate dinners and other events throughout the year. For larger groups and parties we offer catering options with advance notice.

Our gift shop offers wine and beer accessories, gift baskets, gift cards, And your favorite Grafton wines. If you are looking for a unique gift talk to our gift shop staff about custom labeled wine.

