Previously ‘The Grafton Ice Cream Shop’, ice cream and frozen yogurt have been served in this location since 2001. Upon acquiring the business, Kim Baalman-Eberlin, her husband Rick Eberlin, their three children and countless friends and family got the business up and running and we haven’t stopped yet!

In addition to 8 flavors of Hand Dipped Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt, last year we added ‘Shaved Ice Sno Cones’. There are 12 Specialty Items that have been created with the natural beauty of Grafton and our mighty Mississippi River in mind to make your ice cream experience in Grafton even more fun! The Mississippi Mud Pie, River Road, Life Boat, Eagles Nest and Sand Bar are just a few examples.

Offering ‘Sweet Treats’ is our core business, however, our ‘Great Food’ menu is becoming a bigger portion of our business every year. Whether you are looking to indulge or eat healthy, we have a little of everything. In addition to typical ice cream shop snacks, such as pretzels, nachos and chili cheese fries, we hand patty our burgers, marinate and grill our chicken, make homemade chili and have created several salads, and wraps are the most popular in town. We have outdoor seating and a drive thru, so no matter what the weather, you can get what you need at The Whole Scoop!

Adding to the diversity of this business, ‘The Loft at The Whole Scoop’ is a 2 bedroom apartment that we rent out as overnight lodging. So, if you’re looking for a relaxing vacation destination, look no further! The Loft features all the comforts of home, is family and pet friendly. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, two bedrooms full bathroom, open gathering area with full kitchen, dining area, large living area, washer and dryer, front and rear balconies with BBQ grill are the highlights. It can accommodate up to 8 people.

Rates vary by season, number of people in your party, and length of stay.

And, then there’s The Produce Shack at The Whole Scoop which is the perfect location for us to sell our homegrown fruit and vegetables.

Our produce is truly HOMEGROWN on one of our family’s farms in Calhoun County. The Eberlin Orchard has been producing the best peaches in Calhoun County for 40+ years. Additionally, we grow strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, sweet corn, peppers, onions, potatoes at our home in Dow. This is also where we grow 2000+ pumpkins a year and decorative gourds.

*Hope to see you soon at The WholeScoop!*

We are open daily at 11:00 March thru mid-November

Winter months, weekends only. Visit our website, www.thewholescoopil.com and our Facebook Page for information or email us at thewholescoop2011@gmail.com

*222 East Main Street*

*Grafton, IL 62037*

(right next to the BP gas station)

618-786-2663

