GRAFTON — The Grafton Art Gallery, Grafton, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on Saturday, May 25. The gallery will open its doors to art enthusiasts, collectors, and the community at large, offering a vibrant collection of art in a historic building.

The grand opening will feature a curated exhibit titled, Honor, showcasing works by Veteran and local artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, from paintings and sculptures to digital art and installations.

“We are excited to bring a new vision for honoring an art district to Grafton, offering a platform for artists to showcase their work and for art lovers to discover new talents,” said gallery owner, Gene Smith. “Our grand opening exhibition will be a celebration of creativity and expression while we honor our Veterans. We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion.”

Donna Smith, Gene’s wife, and city councilman, said, “We built this gallery with a vision for expanding the art district and having a platform for building more businesses on Main Street in Grafton.”

The Grafton Art Gallery is designed to meet audiences at the intersection of culture, patriotism, and community. We invite you to use the gallery as a place to find inspiration, discover new ideas, meet old friends, and make new ones. Grafton is a town that honors Veterans with the largest percentage per capita (17%) of Veterans of any city in Illinois. This galley is committed to supporting emerging and established artists, providing a space for them to share their vision and connect with a wider audience. The gallery aims to be a cultural landmark in the community, enriching lives through art and creativity.

In addition to the exhibition, the grand opening will include refreshments, opportunities to meet some of the featured artists, giveaways and a gift to every Veteran that attends. The gallery will host regular events and workshops to engage with the local art community and foster creativity.

The grand opening of Grafton Art Gallery promises to be an unforgettable experience, marking the beginning of a new era in the local art scene. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of history in the making.

For more information, please visit www.graftonartgallery.us or contact Jackie Duty at

618-541-0923 or jacquelineduty@gmail.com

