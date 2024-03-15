GRAFTON - The Grafton Art Gallery opening scheduled for March 16, 2024, has been “postponed indefinitely” due to unforeseen personal circumstances, said curator Paula Jameson.

The gallery was set to open at 1 p.m. on March 16, 2024, with the display "Eclectically Local." It was postponed on March 14, 2024.

Jameson declined further comment. There is no news on if or when the gallery will open at this time.

