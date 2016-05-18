HARDIN - Calhoun High School will be holding its commencement exercises for the Class of 2016 at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 20 at Calhoun Elementary School and Junior High School. 

Congratulations to the graduating seniors and good luck with all of your future endeavors!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Calhoun High School -- Graduates of the Class of 2016 

Kaleb Michael Angel

Emma Katherine Baalman

Samuel Harrison Baalman

Austin James Bick

Mitchell Rodney Bick

Ryan Christopher Blumenberg

Blake Charles Booth

Amber Lynn Brannan

Sara Ann Brodbeck

Brooke Elizabeth Carney

Mackenzie Ann Collins

Nolan James Fisher

Landon Paul Godar

Nathaniel Lewis Hart

Clayton Fredrick Haug

Dana Danielle Hayn

John Mark Hazelwonder

Article continues after sponsor message

Kalyn Rose Herkert

Stephani Jean Herren

Margaret Mary Hoagland

Courtney Marie Holland

Logan W. Johnson

Anthony C. Kallal

Kassidy Leigh Klocke

Sophia Catherine Klunk

Alexis Ann LaMarsh

Madison Christine Lehr

Edward W. Lieber

Keegan J. Martin

Emily Elizabeth McIntyre

Brandon M. McKinnon

Shyannah Marie Michael

Damian Isaac Pohlman

Keegan Nicholas Sabol

Dalton William Schumann

James D.W. Snider

Ryley A. Sprong

Carly KateLynn Vazis

Sydney Candice White

More like this:

Jun 13, 2024 - Rotary Honors Students of the Month in Granite City

Apr 22, 2024 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Arrests Two Greenfield Men On Meth Possession Charge

May 25, 2024 - Third James Killion Day Honors Alton Leader

May 20, 2024 - James Killion Day Returns to Alton to Honor Local Leader and Veterans

Jun 5, 2024 - SIUE School of Dental Medicine Commencement is a Celebratory Achievement after a Challenging Four Years

Related Video:

Alton 2016 Graduation Valedictorian Speech

2013 Alton High School Graduation Highlights

 