GRADUATION 2016: Calhoun High School celebrates graduating Class of 2016
HARDIN - Calhoun High School will be holding its commencement exercises for the Class of 2016 at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 20 at Calhoun Elementary School and Junior High School.
Congratulations to the graduating seniors and good luck with all of your future endeavors!
Calhoun High School -- Graduates of the Class of 2016
Kaleb Michael Angel
Emma Katherine Baalman
Samuel Harrison Baalman
Austin James Bick
Mitchell Rodney Bick
Ryan Christopher Blumenberg
Blake Charles Booth
Amber Lynn Brannan
Sara Ann Brodbeck
Brooke Elizabeth Carney
Mackenzie Ann Collins
Nolan James Fisher
Landon Paul Godar
Nathaniel Lewis Hart
Clayton Fredrick Haug
Dana Danielle Hayn
John Mark Hazelwonder
Kalyn Rose Herkert
Stephani Jean Herren
Margaret Mary Hoagland
Courtney Marie Holland
Logan W. Johnson
Anthony C. Kallal
Kassidy Leigh Klocke
Sophia Catherine Klunk
Alexis Ann LaMarsh
Madison Christine Lehr
Edward W. Lieber
Keegan J. Martin
Emily Elizabeth McIntyre
Brandon M. McKinnon
Shyannah Marie Michael
Damian Isaac Pohlman
Keegan Nicholas Sabol
Dalton William Schumann
James D.W. Snider
Ryley A. Sprong
Carly KateLynn Vazis
Sydney Candice White
