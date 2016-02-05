HARDIN-CALHOUN 73, WEST CENTRAL 50: Grace Baalman knocked home 31 points for Hardin-Calhoun as the Warriors celebrated their Senior Night with a big 73-50 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over West Central at home Thursday night.

Emma Baalman had 17 points and Kassidy Klocke nine points to help the Warriors go to 24-2 overall on the season.

The Cougars got out ot an early lead on the Warriors, but Calhoun bounced back to pull to 19-18 at quarter time and got out to a 38-32 lead at the long break.

Annika Kaufmann led the Cougars with 24 points. The Warriors were set to play Mendon Unity in a shootout in Quincy Friday.

TRIAD 52, CIVIC MEMORIAL 45: Triad got out to a 35-21lead at the half and went on to defeat Civic Memorial 52-45 in Troy Thursday night, the Knights inching closer to clinching no worse than a tie for the Mississippi Valley Conference title with the win.

The Knights went to 20-3 overall, 7-1 in the MVC with the win just three years removed from a 0-25 mark; the Eagles fell to 17-10 overall and 4-4 in the league.

Abby Burroughs led Triad with 21 points, with Sophie Thompson and Sam Woods each getting 10 points; Allie Troeckler the Eagles with 16 points, with Katelyn Turbyfill adding eight.

CM takes on Mascoutah and Jersey to close out the regular season next week.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, GILLESPIE 33: Maddy Greeling celebrated her Senior Night with Piasa Southwestern with a 35-point performance to help the Piasa Birds to a 53-33 South Central Conference win over Gillespie Thursday night.

The Birds extended their winning trot to 21 in a row to go to 25-3 on the year; the win was also Southwestern's 43rd home win in a row.

Erin Laubscher had six points for Piasa, with Bailey Jarman getting 10 points for the Miners (17-8).

The Birds will host an IHSA Class 2A regional tournament next week.

DUPO 48, ROXANA 37: Roxana had a 14-6 quarter-time lead at Dupo, but the Tigers came from behind to take a small lead and went on to defeat the Shells 48-37 in a non-conference game Thursday in Dupo.

Emma Lucas led Roxana (9-17) with 10 points, with Abby Palen getting eight points and Hannah Rexford seven.

Rachel Donald led the Tigers with 25 points, with Lexi Campbell scoring 13.

The Shells meet Carlyle in a IHSA Class 2A Breese Central regional game at 7 p.m. Monday.

COLLINSVILLE 57, GRANITE CITY 40: Addaya Moore had 22 points for Granite City, but it wasn't enough as Collinsville knocked off their Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville 57-40 at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday night.

The Warriors trailed the Kahoks 15-10 at quarter time and at 26-19 at the long break.

Haley Crider had 10 points for GCHS, which fell to 7-17 overall and 2-10 in the SWC.

Collinsville improved to 11-13 overall, 6-6 in the league. The Warriors travel to East St. Louis for a Tuesday night contest.

BRUSSELS 59, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 31: Baylee Kiel had 17 points to help Brussels to a 59-31 win over East Alton-Wood River Thursday night at Wood River's Memorial Gym.

The Oilers fell to 1-25 on the year, with the Raiders moving to 21-7 overall on the year.

The Oilers move to a game against Marquette Catholic in a game scheduled for Monday night.

HIGHLAND 69, JERSEY 51: Highland kept even with Triad in the Mississippi Valley Conference race with a 69-51 win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday night.

The Bulldogs moved to 22-4 overall, 7-1 in the MVC with the win, while the Panthers fell to 11-12 overall, 1-7 in the league.

