Calhoun's Grace Baalman gives a high-five to a teammate during Thursday's sectional semifinal game against Mendon Unity. Baalman struck out 15 and allowed only two hits in the game. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, MENDON UNITY 0 (6 INNINGS): Grace Baalman struck out 15 and conceded two hits as Hardin-Calhoun eliminated Mendon Unity 14-0 in six innings in an IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinal Thursday; the Warriors moved to 30-8 on the year and will take on Camp Point Central at 11 a.m. Saturday for the sectional crown and a trip to Monday morning's Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional against the Bethany Okaw Valley Sectional winner.

Abby Baalman led the Warriors with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a RBI while Emily Baalman went 2-for-5 with a double, homer and seven RBIs and Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-3 with a double to highlight the Calhoun attack.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - Calhoun Remains Unbeaten With Volleyball Triumphs Over Concord Triopia and Carrollton

2 days ago - A Perfect 24-0: Calhoun's Volleyball Girls Roll By Tough Mendon-Unity And Salute Seniors

Aug 30, 2023 - Warriors Capture Sixth Straight Girls Volleyball Win

3 days ago - Community Support Shines Through Again For Warriors In Pink Night For Breast Cancer Awareness

May 16, 2023 - Calhoun Native Sydney Baalman, Four Other SIUE Softball Players Named Academic All-District  

 