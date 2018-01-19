Governor’s office launches PolicyPOV blog
January 19, 2018 10:12 AM
CHICAGO - The Governor’s Office is starting a new PolicyPOV blog intended to deliver points of view (POV) on policies, programs, issues and events of concern to Illinoisans. The first post addresses how the new federal tax reform act impacts Illinois families and businesses. The blog is being hosted at the governor’s website.
Read “Federal tax reform: a relief for taxpayers, a message for legislators” here.
