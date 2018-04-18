BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY – Gov. Bruce Rauner today met with members of the Fresenius Kabi leadership team, including two members from the Illinois headquarters, at the company’s home facility just outside of Frankfurt, Germany. The European healthcare concern, which manufactures injectable medications and products for dialysis, offered the Governor and his delegation an update on their current expansion project in Melrose Park and a tour of their facility.

“Fresenius Kabi is a great partner to the State of Illinois. The company not only has their North American headquarters in Lake Zurich, but it continues to make significant investments in our state, creating business opportunities and good paying jobs,” said Rauner. “I am excited to see the expansion in Melrose Park take shape and look forward to supporting Fresenius’ continued success in Illinois.”

In September 2017, Fresenius Kabi broke ground on a $250 million state-of-the-art expansion of their pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Melrose Park. The expansion will create jobs on top of the 500 Illinois workers already employed at the plant. Currently, Fresenius Kabi employs more than 1,700 Illinoisans across over 100 locations.

“We’re pleased to welcome Governor Rauner and the entire trade delegation,” said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA. “We’re proud of our operations in Illinois and throughout the world where we develop and produce life-saving medicines and technologies for patients. In Illinois, continued investment is a priority so that more patients can benefit from access to affordable medicines throughout the United States.”

“Fresenius Kabi is a leading global manufacturer of life-saving products and we’re proud of their continued investment and commitment in Illinois,” said Greg Baise, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Their amazing innovation not only creates jobs in Illinois, it saves lives around the world.”

Illinois has a rich life sciences and biotech industry. In a study conducted by the iBIO, Illinois demonstrated the strongest revenue growth in the Midwest, with an average annual growth of 13.3%. The success of the industry is largely due to the rise in research and development expenditures and the ability to secure early-stage funding within the state.

“We have experienced an increase in interest by businesses within the life science and biotech industry cluster due to the success and growth of companies like Fresenius Kabi,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “The State, along with our partners at Intersect Illinois, will continue to market this industry and build upon our identified competitive advantage to attract further investment, spur innovation and create jobs.”

