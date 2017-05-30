Stands with homeowners in calling for greater taxpayer protection

ORLAND PARK -- Governor Rauner and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau joined homeowners Ken and Andi Borucke to urge the General Assembly to pass true, lasting property tax relief.

"Illinois home and business owners pay the highest property taxes in the nation. The median average for property taxes in Illinois is $3,995 compared to $1,085 average property taxes in Indiana," said Governor Rauner. "We can't just keep sticking it to the taxpayers without any real property tax relief."

Under the governor's proposal, property taxes would remain frozen unless voters chose to raise them through a referendum.

"In Orland Park, we remain committed to keeping your taxes as low as possible while still maintaining the quality of services you expect and deserve," said Mayor Keith Pekau. "I am glad the Governor is pushing for property tax relief to help our residents."

This week, Governor Rauner announced that any budget agreement that increases revenue must include real and lasting property tax relief. In making the announcement, he stressed that Illinois needs to make changes in order to grow the economy, create jobs and get state finances back on track.

"We love Illinois, but one thing we’ve never loved is our property taxes," said homeowner Andi Borucke. "The current system doesn’t work and hurts working families like ours that have done everything right. We deserve to have more a voice in our property tax system. We keep paying more and more money, but see little value in return."

